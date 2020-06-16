105 Grace Street

Amenities

Lights, Camera, Action. Let's make a movie. NY Hatters Building Circa 2007. Top floor stylish urban condo in the Heart of Downtown Wilmington overlooking Grace St. Built by award winning Plantation Builders this unit is turn key, furnished and ready to go! Perfect for weekend getaways. Walk down the block to Ruth Chris' Steakhouse, stroll along the Cape Fear River or enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning right outside your door. Features in this unit include granite counter tops, 42 inch customcabinetry, stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, spacious bath with walk in shower, washer, dryer and flat screen TV. There is also a nice window balcony for your outside enjoyment. There's always something fun happening in Downtown Wilmington and this is a great place to come home to. Easy to Show! Parking for one year in County Garage