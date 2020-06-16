All apartments in Wilmington
105 Grace Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:51 PM

105 Grace Street

105 Grace Street · (910) 799-3435
Location

105 Grace Street, Wilmington, NC 28401
Downtown Wilmington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 204 · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 703 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Lights, Camera, Action. Let's make a movie. NY Hatters Building Circa 2007. Top floor stylish urban condo in the Heart of Downtown Wilmington overlooking Grace St. Built by award winning Plantation Builders this unit is turn key, furnished and ready to go! Perfect for weekend getaways. Walk down the block to Ruth Chris' Steakhouse, stroll along the Cape Fear River or enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning right outside your door. Features in this unit include granite counter tops, 42 inch customcabinetry, stainless appliances, hardwood floors throughout, spacious bath with walk in shower, washer, dryer and flat screen TV. There is also a nice window balcony for your outside enjoyment. There's always something fun happening in Downtown Wilmington and this is a great place to come home to. Easy to Show! Parking for one year in County Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Grace Street have any available units?
105 Grace Street has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 105 Grace Street have?
Some of 105 Grace Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Grace Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 Grace Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Grace Street pet-friendly?
No, 105 Grace Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 105 Grace Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 Grace Street does offer parking.
Does 105 Grace Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 Grace Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Grace Street have a pool?
No, 105 Grace Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 Grace Street have accessible units?
No, 105 Grace Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Grace Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 105 Grace Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Grace Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Grace Street does not have units with air conditioning.
