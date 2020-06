Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Beautifully redone throughout. Open flowing floorplan w/ gorgeous hardwood floors in living, dining, and kitchen areas, each bedroom has a walk-in closet, very nice covered porch w/ stained ceiling and fan, new Bosch dishwasher, gas self-cleaning oven, high cathedral ceilings in living & master areas, large fenced yard w/ storage building, quiet, no traffic street. Two Minutes to major shopping. A really nice and well cared for home. Lawn and gutter maintenance included in rental rate.