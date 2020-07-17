All apartments in Wake County
3618 Bowling Drive

3618 Bowling Drive · (919) 238-1967
Location

3618 Bowling Drive, Wake County, NC 27606

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1058 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit in convenient, but, quiet location between Holly Springs and Crossroads shopping. All new everything; LVT (wood look)flooring, kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, new metal roof, even new water supply lines. Plenty of off street parking and spacious yard await. Easy commute to RTP, Raleigh, Cary, Airport. you have to see to believe. (Pictures are of the mirrored unit next door in the duplex).
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 Bowling Drive have any available units?
3618 Bowling Drive has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3618 Bowling Drive have?
Some of 3618 Bowling Drive's amenities include granite counters, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3618 Bowling Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3618 Bowling Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 Bowling Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3618 Bowling Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wake County.
Does 3618 Bowling Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3618 Bowling Drive offers parking.
Does 3618 Bowling Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3618 Bowling Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 Bowling Drive have a pool?
No, 3618 Bowling Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3618 Bowling Drive have accessible units?
No, 3618 Bowling Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 Bowling Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 Bowling Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 Bowling Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3618 Bowling Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
