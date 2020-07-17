3618 Bowling Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Newly renovated 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit in convenient, but, quiet location between Holly Springs and Crossroads shopping. All new everything; LVT (wood look)flooring, kitchen cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counter tops, new metal roof, even new water supply lines. Plenty of off street parking and spacious yard await. Easy commute to RTP, Raleigh, Cary, Airport. you have to see to believe. (Pictures are of the mirrored unit next door in the duplex).

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.