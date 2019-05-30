2904 Teton Dr

Great 4/5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home for rent in the Mountain View Subdivision. No Pets, no smoking home. Home includes 2 car garage, refrigerator, dishwasher, stove, and washer/dryer hookups. Home is located at end of a culdesac.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
