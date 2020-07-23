Apartment List
/
NC
/
ranlo
/
apartments with garage
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:40 AM

17 Apartments for rent in Ranlo, NC with garages

Ranlo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1053 Joselynn Drive
1053 Joselynn Drive, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1265 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
824 Joselynn Dr
824 Joselynn Dr, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1441 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,441 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
175 Ranlo Avenue
175 Ranlo Avenue, Ranlo, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2800 sqft
MASTER DOWN!!! Almost new home. Great location, close to shopping and restaurants. Large home with media room. Ask listing agent Derek about other rental options and schedule your private tour today!!
Results within 1 mile of Ranlo

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Spencer Mountain Village
1425 Eastway Drive
1425 Eastway Drive, Dallas, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1947 sqft
Wonderful ranch style home! Updated floors through out! New Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. Great room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with bar area. Formal living room. Large bedroom and bath. Convenient location.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Spencer Mountain Village
2849 Meadow Creek Drive
2849 Meadow Creek Drive, Dallas, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2747 sqft
Beautiful house located in Dallas just outside of Gastonia with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Just minutes to I85, shopping and restaurants. Nice kitchen with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space.
Results within 5 miles of Ranlo

1 of 13

Last updated July 21 at 09:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Bryan Mews
2035 Aragon Ln
2035 Aragon Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1448 sqft
Live One Month Rent Free Or Get a Free Washer & Dryer Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,448 square feet.
Results within 10 miles of Ranlo
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
$
5 Units Available
The Residence at Tailrace Marina
1001 Marina Village Drive, Mount Holly, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,240
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1058 sqft
Located along the Catawba River, northwest of Charlotte. Waterfront complex of one- and two-bedroom units with access to docks and river kayaking. Finishes include granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Community amenities include a gym.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
511 Village Park Drive
511 Village Park Dr, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1226 sqft
511 Village Park Drive Available 08/01/20 Coming Soon in August! - *Can show now, home will be ready for a 8/1/20 Move-In.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Harwood Lane
9729 Aviary Hill Way
9729 Aviary Hill Way, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
9729 Aviary Hill Way Available 09/01/20 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home for Rent in Charlotte, NC . Located in Brookmere Subdivision. - Located in Brookmere subdivision. This home comes with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Zander Woods Court
116 Zander Woods Drive, Mount Holly, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1841 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Crowder's View
1024 Crowders Woods Drive
1024 Crowders Woods Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1511 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,511 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Coulwood West
10404 Hyndman Court
10404 Hyndman Court, Charlotte, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1423 sqft
Beautiful Charlotte Cul De Sac Home Featuring sparkling community pool! Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
237 Park View Drive
237 Park View Drive, Mount Holly, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2074 sqft
Like new charming 3 bed 3.5 bath town home seconds to Downtown Belmont, shopping, dining, gym, the lake, airport, highways and so much more! This lovely home has a master on main with large en-suite bath and closet.

1 of 34

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Coulwood West
317 Pine Island Drive
317 Pine Island Drive, Charlotte, NC
5 Bedrooms
$2,950
4101 sqft
Welcome home! This spectacular home in the desirable Pine Island community is an entertainer's dream! This 5 bed/3.5 bath golf course paradise has feen fully updated with high end finishes.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Harwood Lane
10620 Turkey Point Dr
10620 Turkey Point Drive, Mecklenburg County, NC
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1800 sqft
Close To The National Whitewater Center - This home is a lovely 4 Bedroom and 2.5 bathroom with a 2 car garage Listed by "Real Estate Managers Inc" No Pets Allowed (RLNE4586818)

1 of 15

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
216 Brookstone Drive
216 Brookstone Drive, Mount Holly, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1356 sqft
Move In Ready - You won't believe this beautiful home in Mount Holly. Located in the Runnymeade subdivision, this home has so many great features.

1 of 15

Last updated April 3 at 12:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Stagecoach Station
3205 Forest Creek Court
3205 Forest Creek Court, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1211 sqft
3 Bedroom Home with Large Backyard with Deck! - You will LOVE this three bedroom and two bath home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Ranlo, NC

Ranlo apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

