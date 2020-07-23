Apartment List
/
NC
/
ranlo
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:21 AM

50 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Ranlo, NC

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Ranlo provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
2625 Sherry Lane
2625 Sherry Lane, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home located in Gastonia. Living room has laminate flooring. Kitchen has stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Washer/dryer hook-up in utility room. Large updated bathroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1053 Joselynn Drive
1053 Joselynn Drive, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1265 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
824 Joselynn Dr
824 Joselynn Dr, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1441 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,441 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 1

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
175 Ranlo Avenue
175 Ranlo Avenue, Ranlo, NC
MASTER DOWN!!! Almost new home. Great location, close to shopping and restaurants. Large home with media room. Ask listing agent Derek about other rental options and schedule your private tour today!!
Results within 1 mile of Ranlo

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Spencer Mountain Village
1425 Eastway Drive
1425 Eastway Drive, Dallas, NC
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wonderful ranch style home! Updated floors through out! New Kitchen appliances and washer/dryer. Great room with fireplace. Nice kitchen with bar area. Formal living room. Large bedroom and bath. Convenient location.

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Spencer Mountain Village
2849 Meadow Creek Drive
2849 Meadow Creek Drive, Dallas, NC
Beautiful house located in Dallas just outside of Gastonia with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Just minutes to I85, shopping and restaurants. Nice kitchen with stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets and counter space.

1 of 7

Last updated March 9 at 09:53 PM
1 Unit Available
2107 Flint Lane
2107 Flint Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$850
1356 sqft
Gastonia Rental - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom in close proximity to the hospital, shopping and restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Ranlo
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
307 E. Parkwood St.
307 East Parkwood Street, Stanley, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
307 E. Parkwood St. Available 08/14/20 Three Bedroom Home in Stanley - Charming three bedroom, one bath bungalow home in Stanley. This home is the cutest! It has wood floors in the living room, a great kitchen, and a dining area.

1 of 16

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
111 Highland Street
111 Highland Street, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2190 sqft
111 Highland Street Available 08/01/20 Beautifully renovated open concept 3 bed, 2 bath ranch on 1/2 fenced acre! - Beautifully renovated open concept 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home on over a half acre of land on a quiet street just minutes from downtown

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
389 Efrid Street
389 Efird Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
389 Efrid Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Gastonia. This property has a large yard as well as a nice front porch. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

1 of 19

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
405 W 5th Avenue
405 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the Historic York Chester District.

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1138 W Airline Ave.
1138 West Airline Avenue, Gastonia, NC
1138 W Airline Ave. Available 08/31/20 COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! - COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! (RLNE4748325)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
312 West Harrison Street
312 W Harrison Ave, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedroom Bungalow - This 3 bedroom one bath bungalow has stainless and black stove, refrigerator, hardwood and vinyl flooring.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
410 N VANCE
410 North Vance Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
410 N VANCE Available 08/12/20 COMING SOON! 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! - 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! (RLNE3704314)

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
902 Evening Shade Ln
902 Evening Shade Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
902 Evening Shade Ln Available 08/05/20 COMING SOON! LARGE & SPACIOUS YARD & FLOOR PLAN! - Carport and very large yard (RLNE3422065)

1 of 9

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
508 E Church Street
508 East Church Street, Dallas, NC
3 Bedrooms
$995
864 sqft
Completely new! Fresh paint, new flooring, new windows, all new fixtures, brand new stainless steel appliances. Great opportunity in the heart of Dallas. Near Windsor Park Shopping Center and Hwy 321.

1 of 15

Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
1011 Holly Drive
1011 Holly Drive, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,208
1260 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** Come view this cute 4-sided brick three BR, one and one half BA home, move-in ready for new residents.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
111 Green Acres Road
111 Green Acres Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1239 sqft
Available soon is this charming 3-bedroom/2-bath home on a large lot in Mt. Holly. This home has beautiful new hardwood floors and many other upgrades throughout.

1 of 13

Last updated July 21 at 09:14 AM
1 Unit Available
Bryan Mews
2035 Aragon Ln
2035 Aragon Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1448 sqft
Live One Month Rent Free Or Get a Free Washer & Dryer Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,448 square feet.

1 of 9

Last updated May 2 at 11:50 AM
1 Unit Available
308 Ellabe
308 Ellabe Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
924 sqft
COMING SOON! - COMING SOON! (RLNE4751984)

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 06:19 AM
1 Unit Available
3117 Beaty Road
3117 Beaty Road, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3117 Beaty Road in Gaston County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Ranlo
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
3 Units Available
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$835
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crowder Townhomes in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Harwood Lane
1604 Bray Drive
1604 Bray Drive, Charlotte, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1720 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
What to keep in mind when looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Ranlo, NC

Looking for 3 bedroom apartments in Ranlo provides more space for multiple roommates sharing costs, or a family looking to settle in. Look for apartments that fit your lifestyle with proximity to green space, restaurants, entertainment, or quality schools.

Take your time when considering the layout during a tour of 3 bedroom apartments. Some bedrooms may be smaller than the others. This could work out well for roommates who want to adjust their share of the cost depending on who gets the largest and smallest bedroom. If you’re renting the entire space for yourself, make sure the rooms work well for the configuration you’re looking for, including a main bedroom, guest room, and office.

Consider the outdoor space when renting 3 bedroom apartments in Ranlo. A larger apartment may come with both a balcony off the living room and Juliet doors in the main bedroom. A small yard out back, rooftop terrace, and other outdoor amenities may also be available.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCMooresville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NC
Statesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCClover, SCLincolnton, NCDenver, NCCherryville, NC
Westport, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCNewton, NCShelby, NCKannapolis, NCStallings, NCHarrisburg, NCLake Park, NCMonroe, NCLenoir, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College