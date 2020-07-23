Apartment List
48 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ranlo, NC

1 Unit Available
2625 Sherry Lane
2625 Sherry Lane, Ranlo, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1040 sqft
Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom home located in Gastonia. Living room has laminate flooring. Kitchen has stove, dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator. Washer/dryer hook-up in utility room. Large updated bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Ranlo
$
11 Units Available
Icon on the Greenway
1232 E Hudson Blvd, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$990
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedroom units include plank flooring and private balcony or patio. Offers outdoor pool area, playground and grill, as well as indoor clubhouse and gym. Close to I-85 and numerous dining and shopping spots.
7 Units Available
Loray Mill Lofts
300 S Firestone St #200, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$1,184
999 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1252 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,904
1476 sqft
Loft apartments in a converted mill, alongside shops and eateries. Its architecture includes rounded columns, spiral staircases and industrial chic design. Pool and mountain views.
2 Units Available
The Bluffs
1850 Yellowstone Ct, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
Conveniently located for commuters, just a 20-minute drive to downtown and close to Charlotte/Douglas International Airport. Units have a fireplace, garbage disposal and washer/dryer hookup. Community includes pool, gym and BBQ area.
2 Units Available
The Ridge Apartments
526 Carl Street #7, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$750
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Ridge Apartments in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
401 North Ransom Street
401 North Ransom Street, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
888 sqft
2 Bedroom/1 Bathroom home in Gastonia! Move in Ready! Professionally managed by SRP Management. Access a self showing and apply through www.srpmanagement.net. Application fee is non refundable. Details & inquiries, Text Us! 704-868-4065.

1 Unit Available
1919 Old Hickory Grove Rd.
1919 Old Hickory Grove Road, Gaston County, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1016 sqft
Available to show! - Updated Bungalow style home in Mt. Holly with 2 bedrooms, 1 bath with bonus room that can be used as office or extra bedroom.

1 Unit Available
307 E. Parkwood St.
307 East Parkwood Street, Stanley, NC
3 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
307 E. Parkwood St. Available 08/14/20 Three Bedroom Home in Stanley - Charming three bedroom, one bath bungalow home in Stanley. This home is the cutest! It has wood floors in the living room, a great kitchen, and a dining area.

1 Unit Available
111 Highland Street
111 Highland Street, Gaston County, NC
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2190 sqft
111 Highland Street Available 08/01/20 Beautifully renovated open concept 3 bed, 2 bath ranch on 1/2 fenced acre! - Beautifully renovated open concept 3 bed, 2 bath ranch home on over a half acre of land on a quiet street just minutes from downtown

1 Unit Available
389 Efrid Street
389 Efird Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$890
389 Efrid Street Available 08/15/20 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - This is a 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom ranch style home in Gastonia. This property has a large yard as well as a nice front porch. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, range and dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
1117 Cleveland Ave
1117 Cleveland Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
784 sqft
1117 Cleveland Ave Available 08/03/20 COMING SOON! NEWLY UPDATED!! You will love touring this one!! - You will love inviting friends and family over to the spacious yard that comes with this newly renovated 2 bedroom home.

1 Unit Available
405 W 5th Avenue
405 West 5th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE TO SHOW! - Beautiful 5 bedroom home in the Historic York Chester District.

1 Unit Available
945 E 9th Avenue Unit B
945 East 9th Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$750
Two bedroom apartment with large front porch! - You will LOVE this two bedroom and one bath home. This is such a wonderful community tucked away in a neighborhood setting.

1 Unit Available
1138 W Airline Ave.
1138 West Airline Avenue, Gastonia, NC
Studio
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,100
2163 sqft
1138 W Airline Ave. Available 08/31/20 COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! - COMING SOON! SPACIOUS 5 BED HOUSE! (RLNE4748325)

1 Unit Available
312 West Harrison Street
312 W Harrison Ave, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$940
3 Bedroom Bungalow - This 3 bedroom one bath bungalow has stainless and black stove, refrigerator, hardwood and vinyl flooring.

1 Unit Available
410 N VANCE
410 North Vance Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
410 N VANCE Available 08/12/20 COMING SOON! 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! - 3 Bed 1 Bath!!! Large Back Yard With Storage Shed!!! Central AC!!! (RLNE3704314)

1 Unit Available
902 Evening Shade Ln
902 Evening Shade Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1352 sqft
902 Evening Shade Ln Available 08/05/20 COMING SOON! LARGE & SPACIOUS YARD & FLOOR PLAN! - Carport and very large yard (RLNE3422065)

1 Unit Available
102 W. Second Avenue
102 West 2nd Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1600 sqft
Amazing, newly renovated, 2-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom, 2-story townhome in Historic Armstrong Apartment Building located near Downtown, Gastonia, NC. Fresh, environmentally friendly paint throughout along with hardwood flooring.

1 Unit Available
308 Norment
308 W Norment Ave, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$695
563 sqft
1 Bedroom house! - This one bedroom home is conveniently located near downtown Gastonia. Come take a look with one of our qualified agents. We would love to meet you. (RLNE5662890)

1 Unit Available
1640 Perfection Ave
1640 Perfection Avenue, Belmont, NC
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
COMING SOON! 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath in Belmont - Available in MARCH! This Belmont bungalow is beautifully updated in a fantastic location! On a large lot, Updated inside and out, wood floors, 2 full bathrooms, simply a beautiful classic bungalow.

1 Unit Available
1251 Hargrove Ave
1251 Hargrove Avenue, Gastonia, NC
2 Bedrooms
$850
624 sqft
1251 Hargrove Ave Available 04/06/20 Month to Month lease!!! - Looking for a short term lease in a newly updated home with central heat and air? Well look no further!! We are here for you! Fill out a guest card and come tour this house with one of

1 Unit Available
Bryan Mews
2035 Aragon Ln
2035 Aragon Lane, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1448 sqft
Live One Month Rent Free Or Get a Free Washer & Dryer Enjoy This Never Before Lived in Newly Built Home Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,448 square feet.

1 Unit Available
308 Ellabe
308 Ellabe Street, Gastonia, NC
3 Bedrooms
$900
924 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
COMING SOON! - COMING SOON! (RLNE4751984)
Results within 10 miles of Ranlo
3 Units Available
Crowder Townhomes
1926 Hartford Dr, Gastonia, NC
1 Bedroom
$675
575 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$795
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
970 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Crowder Townhomes in Gastonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ranlo, NC

Finding an apartment in Ranlo that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

