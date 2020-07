Amenities

You’re guaranteed to feel right at home at Lenoxplace at Garner Station! We offer the perfect atmosphere for comfortable living, starting with our wonderful apartment features. Enjoy gorgeous hardwood-style flooring, high ceilings with ceiling fans, kitchen with full appliance package, spacious walk-in closets, private patio or balcony and more. Our community amenities will also wow you. Utilize our swimming pool, fitness center with cardio, clubhouse with full kitchen and TV, resident business center, laundry care center, playground and detached garages. Our one, two, three-bedroom apartment homes give you plenty of options to choose from!



Our prime location places you just 5 miles south of Downtown Raleigh! You’ll find that there’s plenty to do in your area. Catch a movie at Marbles IMAX, visit the North Carolina State Capital, enjoy art at CAM Raleigh, take a tour of the North Carolina Executive Mansion, grab a drink at Raleigh Beer Garden, dine at Stanbury, take in a show at Duke