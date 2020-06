Amenities

Brand new 3 story 3 bed 3.5 bath town home for rent. Scratch resistant EVP floors, SS appliances, granite tops, Bedroom on main floor with full bath. Attached 2 car size garage. Stainless appliances + many more great features! Amenities include a 25 acres city park, access to green-way, pool and clubhouse with fitness center. Next to Wake Tech CC. Easy access to I-540. 3 miles to Triangle town center mall. Close to shopping and downtown. Must see !