Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

509 Oak Run Drive Available 06/22/20 509 Oak Run Drive ~ 2 Bedroom Townhouse Near the Raleigh/Cary Border - Beautiful and spacious townhome in the Oak Run community. The home features a spacious living room/dining room combo with lovely fireplace and access to a large outdoor deck with exterior storage; perfect for entertaining. Bedrooms are located upstairs and each has a full private bath. Walk in closet in master bedroom. Tenant is responsible for gas (heat), electricity and water utilities. Convenient to I-40 and NCSU.



School District: Reedy Creek (ES), Reedy Creek (MS), Athens (HS).



Contact us at 919-256-2878 to request a tour of the property. Apply today at www.rhynemanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



