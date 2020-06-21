All apartments in Raleigh
4328 Bartholomew Circle
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

4328 Bartholomew Circle

4328 Bartholomew Circle · (919) 230-2619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4328 Bartholomew Circle, Raleigh, NC 27604

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4328 Bartholomew Circle · Avail. Aug 17

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1465 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
gym
pool
4328 Bartholomew Circle Available 08/17/20 Large Home in North Raleigh! Community Amenities! - 3BR, 2BA house in beautiful Hedingham. POOL, FITNESS CENTER AND GOLF COURSE INCLUDED IN RENT! Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Separate dining room. Carpet throughout and hardwoods in foyer. Rocking chair front porch and back deck. Washer/Dryer connections. Central A/C and heat (electric). SORRY, NO PETS.

Directions: I-440 Beltline to New Bern Ave (Exit 13B). Left on New Hope Road. Right Willow Oak Road. Left on Bartholomew.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5836153)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4328 Bartholomew Circle have any available units?
4328 Bartholomew Circle has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4328 Bartholomew Circle have?
Some of 4328 Bartholomew Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4328 Bartholomew Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4328 Bartholomew Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 Bartholomew Circle pet-friendly?
No, 4328 Bartholomew Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 4328 Bartholomew Circle offer parking?
No, 4328 Bartholomew Circle does not offer parking.
Does 4328 Bartholomew Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 Bartholomew Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 Bartholomew Circle have a pool?
Yes, 4328 Bartholomew Circle has a pool.
Does 4328 Bartholomew Circle have accessible units?
No, 4328 Bartholomew Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 Bartholomew Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4328 Bartholomew Circle has units with dishwashers.
