Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher gym pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities gym pool

4328 Bartholomew Circle Available 08/17/20 Large Home in North Raleigh! Community Amenities! - 3BR, 2BA house in beautiful Hedingham. POOL, FITNESS CENTER AND GOLF COURSE INCLUDED IN RENT! Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and disposal. Living room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Separate dining room. Carpet throughout and hardwoods in foyer. Rocking chair front porch and back deck. Washer/Dryer connections. Central A/C and heat (electric). SORRY, NO PETS.



Directions: I-440 Beltline to New Bern Ave (Exit 13B). Left on New Hope Road. Right Willow Oak Road. Left on Bartholomew.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5836153)