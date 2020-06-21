All apartments in Raleigh
4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road

4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road · (919) 230-2619
Location

4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road, Raleigh, NC 27613

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road · Avail. Aug 14

$1,525

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1616 sqft

Amenities

4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road Available 08/14/20 This House is a Must See! Tons of Storage Space! Fenced-in Back Yard! Fireplace! - 3BR, 2.5BA house. Eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal & microwave. Separate dining room. Living room with wood-burning fireplace. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! Attic storage. Fenced-in back yard. Outside storage shed. Security system. No smoking please. Central A/C and heat (gas).SMALL MATURE DOGS WILL BE CONSIDERED (dogs must weigh under 30lbs.).

Directions: Take Glenwood Ave heading away from Crabtree Valley Mall towards Durham. Turn right onto W. Millbrook Rd. Turn left onto Pleasant Grove Church Rd.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2344642)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road have any available units?
4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road has a unit available for $1,525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road have?
Some of 4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road currently offering any rent specials?
4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road is pet friendly.
Does 4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road offer parking?
No, 4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road does not offer parking.
Does 4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road have a pool?
No, 4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road does not have a pool.
Does 4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road have accessible units?
No, 4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road has units with dishwashers.
