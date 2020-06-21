Amenities

4201 Pleasant Grove Church Road Available 08/14/20 This House is a Must See! Tons of Storage Space! Fenced-in Back Yard! Fireplace! - 3BR, 2.5BA house. Eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal & microwave. Separate dining room. Living room with wood-burning fireplace. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! Attic storage. Fenced-in back yard. Outside storage shed. Security system. No smoking please. Central A/C and heat (gas).SMALL MATURE DOGS WILL BE CONSIDERED (dogs must weigh under 30lbs.).



Directions: Take Glenwood Ave heading away from Crabtree Valley Mall towards Durham. Turn right onto W. Millbrook Rd. Turn left onto Pleasant Grove Church Rd.



No Cats Allowed



