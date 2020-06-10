All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

3616 Deering Drive

3616 Deering Drive · (919) 794-4104
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3616 Deering Drive, Raleigh, NC 27616

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3616 Deering Drive · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
garage
3616 Deering Drive Available 06/16/20 Fabulous 4BD/2.5BA home w/ 2 car garage in N. Raleigh subdivision! - Fabulous 4BD/2.5BA home w/ 2 car garage on cul-de-sac in N. Raleigh subdivision! Spacious living room w/ fireplace, kitchen w/ all appliances, and also has a breakfast nook and separate dining room. Master bedroom has two walk in closets, dual sinks, garden tub w/ separate shower plus 3 add'l good-sized bedrooms. Patio & large private backyard with nice wooded view! Walk to community pool and playground. Easy access to I-540; Hwy 401; and downtown Raleigh!

Tenants responsible for all utilities & lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable with add'l fees (no aggressive breed dogs allowed). Sorry no smoking allowed. Application available at www.raleighpropmgmt.com.

Please contact us if you would like to see a video tour of this home.

(RLNE2647099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3616 Deering Drive have any available units?
3616 Deering Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3616 Deering Drive have?
Some of 3616 Deering Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3616 Deering Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3616 Deering Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3616 Deering Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3616 Deering Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3616 Deering Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3616 Deering Drive does offer parking.
Does 3616 Deering Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3616 Deering Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3616 Deering Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3616 Deering Drive has a pool.
Does 3616 Deering Drive have accessible units?
No, 3616 Deering Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3616 Deering Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3616 Deering Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
