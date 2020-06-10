Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool garage

3616 Deering Drive Available 06/16/20 Fabulous 4BD/2.5BA home w/ 2 car garage in N. Raleigh subdivision! - Fabulous 4BD/2.5BA home w/ 2 car garage on cul-de-sac in N. Raleigh subdivision! Spacious living room w/ fireplace, kitchen w/ all appliances, and also has a breakfast nook and separate dining room. Master bedroom has two walk in closets, dual sinks, garden tub w/ separate shower plus 3 add'l good-sized bedrooms. Patio & large private backyard with nice wooded view! Walk to community pool and playground. Easy access to I-540; Hwy 401; and downtown Raleigh!



Tenants responsible for all utilities & lawn maintenance. Pets negotiable with add'l fees (no aggressive breed dogs allowed). Sorry no smoking allowed. Application available at www.raleighpropmgmt.com.



Please contact us if you would like to see a video tour of this home.



