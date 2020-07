Amenities

Available Aug 7 - Showings Begin Aug 3. Beautiful and spacious 3BR plus Bonus, 2 Full and 2 Half BA townhome. All bedrooms on the same floor, and a great bonus room or home office space on the first level. New carpet. One car garage with room for one additional car in the driveway. Porch and patio overlook a wooded buffer with great afternoon shade, or a warm cup of coffee for the sunrise. Wonderful neighborhood, amenities included, maintenance free living. Welcome home!