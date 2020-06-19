3119 Calvary Drive

Amenities
Medium One Bedroom
Beds:1, Baths:1, SQFT:688
Hello, I am looking for someone to take over my lease. The lease ends in Decemeber but I spoke with property manager and their willing to extend.
Security depoist based off credit. Need to make 3 times the rent and the basic apartment move- in guidelines. There is an application fee of
On-site Management, Package Receiving, Clubhouse, Sparkling Pool with Spacious Sundeck, Pet Friendly Community, Walk to bus line, 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance, Triangle Towne Center Mall Bus, WiFi at Pool/Club House, Charcoal Grill Stations, TV Lounge, Full Service Business Center, and Short-term lease.
PARKING :
Parking Type: Surface Lot
Parking Comment: One free parking pass for each leaseholder! Visitor parking available! Also, Initial Parking Pass is included; replacement passes are Please call for more parking information
- Oversized walk in closet and a spacious exterior storage closet
-Built in book shelves
- 9 foot ceilings
- Full-sized washer and dryer included