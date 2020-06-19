3119 Calvary Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry 24hr maintenance parking walk in closets pool package receiving

Unit Amenities in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking internet access package receiving

Medium One Bedroom



Beds:1, Baths:1, SQFT:688



Hello, I am looking for someone to take over my lease. The lease ends in Decemeber but I spoke with property manager and their willing to extend.



Security depoist based off credit. Need to make 3 times the rent and the basic apartment move- in guidelines. There is an application fee of



Amenties :

On-site Management, Package Receiving, Clubhouse, Sparkling Pool with Spacious Sundeck, Pet Friendly Community, Walk to bus line, 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance, Triangle Towne Center Mall Bus, WiFi at Pool/Club House, Charcoal Grill Stations, TV Lounge, Full Service Business Center, and Short-term lease.

-----

PARKING :



Parking Type: Surface Lot

Parking Comment: One free parking pass for each leaseholder! Visitor parking available! Also, Initial Parking Pass is included; replacement passes are Please call for more parking information

-------

- Oversized walk in closet and a spacious exterior storage closet

-Built in book shelves

- 9 foot ceilings

- Full-sized washer and dryer included