Last updated May 6 2020 at 8:41 AM

3119 Calvary Drive

3119 Calvary Drive · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3119 Calvary Drive, Raleigh, NC 27604

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
parking
walk in closets
pool
package receiving
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
package receiving
Medium One Bedroom

Beds:1, Baths:1, SQFT:688

Hello, I am looking for someone to take over my lease. The lease ends in Decemeber but I spoke with property manager and their willing to extend.

Security depoist based off credit. Need to make 3 times the rent and the basic apartment move- in guidelines. There is an application fee of

Amenties :
On-site Management, Package Receiving, Clubhouse, Sparkling Pool with Spacious Sundeck, Pet Friendly Community, Walk to bus line, 24 Hour Emergency Maintenance, Triangle Towne Center Mall Bus, WiFi at Pool/Club House, Charcoal Grill Stations, TV Lounge, Full Service Business Center, and Short-term lease.
-----
PARKING :

Parking Type: Surface Lot
Parking Comment: One free parking pass for each leaseholder! Visitor parking available! Also, Initial Parking Pass is included; replacement passes are Please call for more parking information
-------
- Oversized walk in closet and a spacious exterior storage closet
-Built in book shelves
- 9 foot ceilings
- Full-sized washer and dryer included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3119 Calvary Drive have any available units?
3119 Calvary Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Raleigh, NC.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 3119 Calvary Drive have?
Some of 3119 Calvary Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, 24hr maintenance, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3119 Calvary Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3119 Calvary Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3119 Calvary Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3119 Calvary Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 3119 Calvary Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3119 Calvary Drive does offer parking.
Does 3119 Calvary Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3119 Calvary Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3119 Calvary Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3119 Calvary Drive has a pool.
Does 3119 Calvary Drive have accessible units?
No, 3119 Calvary Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3119 Calvary Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3119 Calvary Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
