Raleigh, NC
2601 Dwight Pl
Last updated July 8 2020 at 7:30 AM

2601 Dwight Pl

2601 Dwight Place · (919) 878-7474 ext. 207
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2601 Dwight Place, Raleigh, NC 27610

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,095

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1183 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Two story town home in the Walnut Ridge subdivision

3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths

Approx 1,180 square feet

Large owner's suite with large walk in closet

Fresh paint, new carpet, and new flooring

Corner fireplace in large living room

Eat in kitchen

Privacy fenced patio

Pantry and laundry room

Washer/dryer hook ups available

All kitchen appliances included

Not far from down town Raleigh

Close access to 540, 440, and shopping

Rents for $1095 per month

Security deposit equal to one month's rent

Available early/mid August.

Photos coming soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2601 Dwight Pl have any available units?
2601 Dwight Pl has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 2601 Dwight Pl have?
Some of 2601 Dwight Pl's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2601 Dwight Pl currently offering any rent specials?
2601 Dwight Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2601 Dwight Pl pet-friendly?
No, 2601 Dwight Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 2601 Dwight Pl offer parking?
No, 2601 Dwight Pl does not offer parking.
Does 2601 Dwight Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2601 Dwight Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2601 Dwight Pl have a pool?
No, 2601 Dwight Pl does not have a pool.
Does 2601 Dwight Pl have accessible units?
No, 2601 Dwight Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 2601 Dwight Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 2601 Dwight Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
