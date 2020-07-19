2601 Dwight Pl

Amenities
Two story town home in the Walnut Ridge subdivision
3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths
Approx 1,180 square feet
Large owner's suite with large walk in closet
Fresh paint, new carpet, and new flooring
Corner fireplace in large living room
Eat in kitchen
Privacy fenced patio
Pantry and laundry room
Washer/dryer hook ups available
All kitchen appliances included
Not far from down town Raleigh
Close access to 540, 440, and shopping
Rents for $1095 per month
Security deposit equal to one month's rent
Available early/mid August.
Photos coming soon.