2601 Dwight Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry

Two story town home in the Walnut Ridge subdivision



3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths



Approx 1,180 square feet



Large owner's suite with large walk in closet



Fresh paint, new carpet, and new flooring



Corner fireplace in large living room



Eat in kitchen



Privacy fenced patio



Pantry and laundry room



Washer/dryer hook ups available



All kitchen appliances included



Not far from down town Raleigh



Close access to 540, 440, and shopping



Rents for $1095 per month



Security deposit equal to one month's rent



Available early/mid August.



Photos coming soon.