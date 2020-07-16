All apartments in Raleigh
200 E Edenton St Apt 8

200 East Edenton Street · (919) 782-1717
Location

200 East Edenton Street, Raleigh, NC 27601
Downtown Raleigh

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $1695 · Avail. now

$1,695

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful fully renovated luxury 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment at the Historic Edenton Apts in downtown Raleigh. Right across from NC State Bar Association, one block from Governor's Mansion, Historic Oakwood and State Capital. Experience the charm of historic architecture, coupled with recent building renovations and modern-day conveniences. Covered porch, newly renovated kitchen and bath, restored hardwood floors, washer and dryer included! Apartment is ready for immediate move in!

(RLNE5966405)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 E Edenton St Apt 8 have any available units?
200 E Edenton St Apt 8 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 E Edenton St Apt 8 have?
Some of 200 E Edenton St Apt 8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 E Edenton St Apt 8 currently offering any rent specials?
200 E Edenton St Apt 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 E Edenton St Apt 8 pet-friendly?
Yes, 200 E Edenton St Apt 8 is pet friendly.
Does 200 E Edenton St Apt 8 offer parking?
No, 200 E Edenton St Apt 8 does not offer parking.
Does 200 E Edenton St Apt 8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 200 E Edenton St Apt 8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 E Edenton St Apt 8 have a pool?
No, 200 E Edenton St Apt 8 does not have a pool.
Does 200 E Edenton St Apt 8 have accessible units?
No, 200 E Edenton St Apt 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 200 E Edenton St Apt 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 200 E Edenton St Apt 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
