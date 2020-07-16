200 E Edenton St Apt 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful fully renovated luxury 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartment at the Historic Edenton Apts in downtown Raleigh. Right across from NC State Bar Association, one block from Governor's Mansion, Historic Oakwood and State Capital. Experience the charm of historic architecture, coupled with recent building renovations and modern-day conveniences. Covered porch, newly renovated kitchen and bath, restored hardwood floors, washer and dryer included! Apartment is ready for immediate move in!



