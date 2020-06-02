1615 Crafton Way.

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

End unit townhouse in popular Inside Wade. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, & subway tiles. Living room has fireplace that opens up to the deck, over looking wooded area. Extra room in basement can be used as home office or play room. Master bathroom has granite counter tops, double vanity, & walk in shower. Community has a saltwater pool and club house. Short walk to PNC Arena or hop on to I40/440 to get you anywhere in the Triangle! Available for move in June 12th.