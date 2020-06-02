All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 8 2020 at 6:13 PM

1615 Crafton Way

1615 Crafton Way · (919) 840-8692
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1615 Crafton Way, Raleigh, NC 27607
Wade

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1228 sqft



Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
End unit townhouse in popular Inside Wade. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, & subway tiles. Living room has fireplace that opens up to the deck, over looking wooded area. Extra room in basement can be used as home office or play room. Master bathroom has granite counter tops, double vanity, & walk in shower. Community has a saltwater pool and club house. Short walk to PNC Arena or hop on to I40/440 to get you anywhere in the Triangle! Available for move in June 12th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1615 Crafton Way have any available units?
1615 Crafton Way has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 Crafton Way have?
Some of 1615 Crafton Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 Crafton Way currently offering any rent specials?
1615 Crafton Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 Crafton Way pet-friendly?
No, 1615 Crafton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 1615 Crafton Way offer parking?
Yes, 1615 Crafton Way does offer parking.
Does 1615 Crafton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 Crafton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 Crafton Way have a pool?
Yes, 1615 Crafton Way has a pool.
Does 1615 Crafton Way have accessible units?
No, 1615 Crafton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 Crafton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1615 Crafton Way does not have units with dishwashers.

