Last updated April 24 2020 at 6:03 AM

1221 University Court

1221 University Court · (919) 319-6986
Location

1221 University Court, Raleigh, NC 27606

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$525

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

parking
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
parking
pool
***PLEASE READ CAREFULLY*** Conveniently located within 2 miles OF NCSU main campus, and only 5 min walk to NCSU bus stop, and 10 min walk to Food Lion shopping plaza. It is equipped with new a/c system, water heater, and new flooring! Each bedroom has its own door lock for added security and private bathroom. The suite offers 4 rooms at $525 each, with shared living area, kitchen and laundry. 3 rooms are currently inhabited by male tenants with the 4th room available. Prefer another male tenant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1221 University Court have any available units?
1221 University Court has a unit available for $525 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1221 University Court have?
Some of 1221 University Court's amenities include parking, pool, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1221 University Court currently offering any rent specials?
1221 University Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1221 University Court pet-friendly?
No, 1221 University Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 1221 University Court offer parking?
Yes, 1221 University Court does offer parking.
Does 1221 University Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1221 University Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1221 University Court have a pool?
Yes, 1221 University Court has a pool.
Does 1221 University Court have accessible units?
No, 1221 University Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1221 University Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1221 University Court does not have units with dishwashers.
