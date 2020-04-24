1221 University Court

Amenities

parking pool air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan Property Amenities parking pool

***PLEASE READ CAREFULLY*** Conveniently located within 2 miles OF NCSU main campus, and only 5 min walk to NCSU bus stop, and 10 min walk to Food Lion shopping plaza. It is equipped with new a/c system, water heater, and new flooring! Each bedroom has its own door lock for added security and private bathroom. The suite offers 4 rooms at $525 each, with shared living area, kitchen and laundry. 3 rooms are currently inhabited by male tenants with the 4th room available. Prefer another male tenant.