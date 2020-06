Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly walk in closets pool basketball court some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court pool

At Lake Park we offer 4 bedroom 4 bathroom units with shared living/dining room area and kitchen.This unit has carpet throughout the common areas, each bedroom has a private bathroom and walk in closet as well as a separate lock for your bedroom door. Every apartment also includes a washer and dryer. This whole unit rents for $1700 per month with water and electric included in the rent. The deposit is $1200. The application fee is $110 per person (an additional $50 for co-signers fee Full time students ONLY). This community does not allow pets. Community amenities here at Lake Park include a swimming pool, volley ball courts, and a basketball court. The community is also located across the street from Lake Johnson which offers walking trails and access to the lake for canoeing and kayaking.



(RLNE3284383)