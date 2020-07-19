Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Renaissance Park Townhome with Private Master Retreat & Community Center! - Fantastic 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Town-house SECONDS from Downtown Raleigh! With a beautiful location in Renaissance Park & Convenient access to everything you need, this home is a sure winner! 5min to I-40/440 Beltline, 7min to downtown Raleigh; 2min to US70 & 401 split, 16 minutes from Cary Crossroads shopping center, and 10min from Lake Johnson.



Here's what you get:



• - Full access to Renaissance Community Centre – Tennis Courts, Playground, Fitness Center, Olympic Sized Pool. Just seconds from your front door…

• - Open Floor Plan: Kitchen, Living & Dinning Room

• - Newly Installed Laminate Hardwoods on 1st Floor

• - Carpet on 2nd & 3rd Floors

• - Walk-in Kitchen Pantry

• - All Kitchen Appliances Included!

• - Eat-at Breakfast Bar

• - 2nd Story Washer/Dryer – Included!

• - Two Well-Sized Guest Bedrooms on 2nd Level, with Shared Full bath

• - Half-Bath on First Floor

• - Private Mater Suite on 3rd Level – Beautiful Vaulted Ceilings!

• - Giant Walk-in Closet!

• - 5 Piece Master Bath

• - Garden Style Tub & Separate Shower!

• - His & Her Sinks

• - Pets are negotiable with approval and fees!



Contact Carrie/Ty today at live@acorn-oak.com for more information!



(RLNE2756898)