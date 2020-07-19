Amenities
1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Renaissance Park Townhome with Private Master Retreat & Community Center! - Fantastic 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Town-house SECONDS from Downtown Raleigh! With a beautiful location in Renaissance Park & Convenient access to everything you need, this home is a sure winner! 5min to I-40/440 Beltline, 7min to downtown Raleigh; 2min to US70 & 401 split, 16 minutes from Cary Crossroads shopping center, and 10min from Lake Johnson.
Here's what you get:
• - Full access to Renaissance Community Centre – Tennis Courts, Playground, Fitness Center, Olympic Sized Pool. Just seconds from your front door…
• - Open Floor Plan: Kitchen, Living & Dinning Room
• - Newly Installed Laminate Hardwoods on 1st Floor
• - Carpet on 2nd & 3rd Floors
• - Walk-in Kitchen Pantry
• - All Kitchen Appliances Included!
• - Eat-at Breakfast Bar
• - 2nd Story Washer/Dryer – Included!
• - Two Well-Sized Guest Bedrooms on 2nd Level, with Shared Full bath
• - Half-Bath on First Floor
• - Private Mater Suite on 3rd Level – Beautiful Vaulted Ceilings!
• - Giant Walk-in Closet!
• - 5 Piece Master Bath
• - Garden Style Tub & Separate Shower!
• - His & Her Sinks
• - Pets are negotiable with approval and fees!
Contact Carrie/Ty today at live@acorn-oak.com for more information!
(RLNE2756898)