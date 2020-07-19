All apartments in Raleigh
1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110

1121 Consortium Drive · (919) 694-1660 ext. 27
Location

1121 Consortium Drive, Raleigh, NC 27603
Renaissance Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,325

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1730 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 Available 08/01/20 Wonderful Renaissance Park Townhome with Private Master Retreat & Community Center! - Fantastic 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Town-house SECONDS from Downtown Raleigh! With a beautiful location in Renaissance Park & Convenient access to everything you need, this home is a sure winner! 5min to I-40/440 Beltline, 7min to downtown Raleigh; 2min to US70 & 401 split, 16 minutes from Cary Crossroads shopping center, and 10min from Lake Johnson.

Here's what you get:

• - Full access to Renaissance Community Centre – Tennis Courts, Playground, Fitness Center, Olympic Sized Pool. Just seconds from your front door…
• - Open Floor Plan: Kitchen, Living & Dinning Room
• - Newly Installed Laminate Hardwoods on 1st Floor
• - Carpet on 2nd & 3rd Floors
• - Walk-in Kitchen Pantry
• - All Kitchen Appliances Included!
• - Eat-at Breakfast Bar
• - 2nd Story Washer/Dryer – Included!
• - Two Well-Sized Guest Bedrooms on 2nd Level, with Shared Full bath
• - Half-Bath on First Floor
• - Private Mater Suite on 3rd Level – Beautiful Vaulted Ceilings!
• - Giant Walk-in Closet!
• - 5 Piece Master Bath
• - Garden Style Tub & Separate Shower!
• - His & Her Sinks
• - Pets are negotiable with approval and fees!

Contact Carrie/Ty today at live@acorn-oak.com for more information!

(RLNE2756898)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 have any available units?
1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 has a unit available for $1,325 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 have?
Some of 1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 currently offering any rent specials?
1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 is pet friendly.
Does 1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 offer parking?
No, 1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 does not offer parking.
Does 1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 have a pool?
Yes, 1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 has a pool.
Does 1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 have accessible units?
No, 1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 does not have accessible units.
Does 1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1121 Consortium Dr. Unit 110 does not have units with dishwashers.
