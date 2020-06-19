All apartments in Raleigh
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1000 Garnet Ridge Way

1000 Garnet Ridge Way · (919) 230-2619
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1000 Garnet Ridge Way, Raleigh, NC 27607

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1000 Garnet Ridge Way · Avail. Jul 31

$1,495

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1659 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1000 Garnet Ridge Way Available 07/31/20 End unit townhouse with a one-car garage! - 3BR, 2.5BA two-story townhouse. Eat-in kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, disposal & microwave. Separate dining room. Living room with gas fireplace. WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED! One-car garage. Security system may be activated at tenants' expense. Leaseholders must be at least 21 years of age. Families are welcome! No smoking please. Central A/C and heat (gas). SORRY, NO PETS.

Directions: I-40 to Edwards Mill Rd (toward PNC Arena). Cross over Trinity Square. Turn right into Trinity Road. Turn right onto Garnet Ridge Way.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5745287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Garnet Ridge Way have any available units?
1000 Garnet Ridge Way has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Raleigh, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Raleigh Rent Report.
What amenities does 1000 Garnet Ridge Way have?
Some of 1000 Garnet Ridge Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Garnet Ridge Way currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Garnet Ridge Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Garnet Ridge Way pet-friendly?
No, 1000 Garnet Ridge Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Raleigh.
Does 1000 Garnet Ridge Way offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Garnet Ridge Way does offer parking.
Does 1000 Garnet Ridge Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1000 Garnet Ridge Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Garnet Ridge Way have a pool?
No, 1000 Garnet Ridge Way does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Garnet Ridge Way have accessible units?
No, 1000 Garnet Ridge Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Garnet Ridge Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Garnet Ridge Way has units with dishwashers.
