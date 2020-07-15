121 Bella Drive

Amenities
Open floor plan includes living area, dining, kitchen. Breakfast bar separates kitchen. Hardwoods in common area, with gas-log fireplace in living. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, double door pantry closet, exit to deck. 1 bedroom, full bath on 1st. 3 bedrooms, loft, 2 baths up, including master with walk-in closet and master bathroom with dual sink vanity, shower. Carpet in all bedrooms. Washer & dryer. 1 car garage. Pet w/fee, prior approval. $15/mo filter fee.