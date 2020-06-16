All apartments in Orange County
Find more places like 101 Bella Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange County, NC
/
101 Bella Drive
Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:46 AM

101 Bella Drive

101 Bella Drive · (919) 401-9300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

101 Bella Drive, Orange County, NC 27516

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,195

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1997 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Open floor plan includes living area, dining, kitchen. Breakfast bar separates kitchen. Hardwoods in common area, with gas-log fireplace in living. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances, recessed lighting, double door pantry closet, exit to deck. 1 bedroom, full bath on 1st. 3 bedrooms, loft, 2 baths up, including master with walk-in closet and master bathroom with dual sink vanity, shower. Carpet in all bedrooms. Washer & dryer. 1 car garage. Pet w/fee, prior approval. $15/filter fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 101 Bella Drive have any available units?
101 Bella Drive has a unit available for $2,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 101 Bella Drive have?
Some of 101 Bella Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 Bella Drive currently offering any rent specials?
101 Bella Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 Bella Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 101 Bella Drive is pet friendly.
Does 101 Bella Drive offer parking?
Yes, 101 Bella Drive offers parking.
Does 101 Bella Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 101 Bella Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 Bella Drive have a pool?
No, 101 Bella Drive does not have a pool.
Does 101 Bella Drive have accessible units?
No, 101 Bella Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 101 Bella Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 Bella Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 101 Bella Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 101 Bella Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 101 Bella Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Chapel View
2701 Homestead Road
Chapel Hill, NC 27516
The Apartments at Midtown 501
545 Ashley Ct
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Chapel Hill North
200 Perkins Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Ashbury Square
202 Ashbury Blvd
Mebane, NC 27302
The Pointe at Chapel Hill
100 Saluda Ct
Chapel Hill, NC 27514
Patriots Pointe
100 Patriots Pointe Dr
Hillsborough, NC 27278
Rock Creek
100 Rock Haven Rd
Carrboro, NC 27510
Carraway Village
600 Carraway Crossing
Chapel Hill, NC 27516

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Raleigh, NCDurham, NCGreensboro, NCFayetteville, NCCary, NCChapel Hill, NCHigh Point, NCApex, NCMorrisville, NCBurlington, NCWake Forest, NCCarrboro, NC
Garner, NCHolly Springs, NCClayton, NCKnightdale, NCMebane, NCSpring Lake, NCHillsborough, NCGraham, NCFuquay-Varina, NCSanford, NCDanville, VA
Oxford, NCLillington, NCRolesville, NCAsheboro, NCCarthage, NCWendell, NCDunn, NCZebulon, NCSouthern Pines, NCJamestown, NCPinehurst, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

Guilford CollegeFayetteville Technical Community College
Fayetteville State UniversityHigh Point University
Meredith College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity