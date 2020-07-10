All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated February 22 2020 at 4:07 AM

738 Emerson Drive

738 Emerson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

738 Emerson Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming, move-in ready 3 bedrooms 2 bath home in Allison Park. Split bedroom floor plan. Spacious master bedroom with a bathroom that features a garden tub, shower, and walk-in closet. Tons of cabinets in the kitchen with all appliances included. The great room has tall ceilings to really open the room and a see-thru gas log fireplace that looks into the sunroom/rec room off the back of the home. This home has it all, fenced-in saltwater pool, with pool maintenance included in the rental price. Wired workshop located off the pool/driveway that is ready to use. This one will not last long. Mooresville Graded Schools!
NO PETS! All of our rentals are non-smoking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 Emerson Drive have any available units?
738 Emerson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 Emerson Drive have?
Some of 738 Emerson Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 Emerson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
738 Emerson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 Emerson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 738 Emerson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 738 Emerson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 738 Emerson Drive offers parking.
Does 738 Emerson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 738 Emerson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 Emerson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 738 Emerson Drive has a pool.
Does 738 Emerson Drive have accessible units?
No, 738 Emerson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 738 Emerson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 Emerson Drive has units with dishwashers.

