738 Emerson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool

Charming, move-in ready 3 bedrooms 2 bath home in Allison Park. Split bedroom floor plan. Spacious master bedroom with a bathroom that features a garden tub, shower, and walk-in closet. Tons of cabinets in the kitchen with all appliances included. The great room has tall ceilings to really open the room and a see-thru gas log fireplace that looks into the sunroom/rec room off the back of the home. This home has it all, fenced-in saltwater pool, with pool maintenance included in the rental price. Wired workshop located off the pool/driveway that is ready to use. This one will not last long. Mooresville Graded Schools!

NO PETS! All of our rentals are non-smoking.