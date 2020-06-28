634 Briarwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Charming brick RANCH in the heart of Downtown Mooresville For Rent! Floor plan has hardwoods, a large Dining area, Living Room with built-ins and new carpet, Kitchen and 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Bathrooms including the Master with tiled shower. You will enjoy a large Fenced Rear Yard with Patio and 1-Car Garage that allows for storage and has Laundry hookups with a Washer/Dryer provided. New water heater installed Fall 2019! Fireplace is for decoration only and cannot be used and the washer/dryer will not be repaired or replaced is they fail to operate. Storage shed in backyard is not included with the rental. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities and LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED! No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 2 Dogs each under 40-lbs are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!