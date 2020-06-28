All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated February 27 2020 at 2:53 AM

634 Briarwood Drive

634 Briarwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

634 Briarwood Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming brick RANCH in the heart of Downtown Mooresville For Rent! Floor plan has hardwoods, a large Dining area, Living Room with built-ins and new carpet, Kitchen and 3 Bedrooms with 2 Full Bathrooms including the Master with tiled shower. You will enjoy a large Fenced Rear Yard with Patio and 1-Car Garage that allows for storage and has Laundry hookups with a Washer/Dryer provided. New water heater installed Fall 2019! Fireplace is for decoration only and cannot be used and the washer/dryer will not be repaired or replaced is they fail to operate. Storage shed in backyard is not included with the rental. Tenant will be responsible for all utilities and LAWN MAINTENANCE IS INCLUDED! No Smoking, No Cats are allowed and 2 Dogs each under 40-lbs are conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 634 Briarwood Drive have any available units?
634 Briarwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 634 Briarwood Drive have?
Some of 634 Briarwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 634 Briarwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
634 Briarwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 634 Briarwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 634 Briarwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 634 Briarwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 634 Briarwood Drive offers parking.
Does 634 Briarwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 634 Briarwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 634 Briarwood Drive have a pool?
No, 634 Briarwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 634 Briarwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 634 Briarwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 634 Briarwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 634 Briarwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
