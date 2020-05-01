All apartments in Mooresville
624 S Magnolia Street
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:31 PM

624 S Magnolia Street

624 South Magnolia Street · No Longer Available
Location

624 South Magnolia Street, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
ice maker
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Well maintained brick ranch close to South Elementary & Mooresville High Schools. Large fenced in level backyard w/ mature landscaping and shade trees by the patio sitting area. Home has Storage, Utility and Laundry rooms along w/attached 1 car garage and double driveway w/ extra parking. Plenty of cabinets in Kitchen w/pass thru and built-in shelving in Living room. Lots of closets and large bedrooms. Both Master bedroom and Hall Full baths have shower/tub combos. MGSD: South Elem., Mooresville Intermediate, Mooresville Middle, Mooresville High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 624 S Magnolia Street have any available units?
624 S Magnolia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 624 S Magnolia Street have?
Some of 624 S Magnolia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 624 S Magnolia Street currently offering any rent specials?
624 S Magnolia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 624 S Magnolia Street pet-friendly?
No, 624 S Magnolia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 624 S Magnolia Street offer parking?
Yes, 624 S Magnolia Street offers parking.
Does 624 S Magnolia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 624 S Magnolia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 624 S Magnolia Street have a pool?
No, 624 S Magnolia Street does not have a pool.
Does 624 S Magnolia Street have accessible units?
No, 624 S Magnolia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 624 S Magnolia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 624 S Magnolia Street has units with dishwashers.

