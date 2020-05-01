624 S Magnolia Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher ice maker oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Well maintained brick ranch close to South Elementary & Mooresville High Schools. Large fenced in level backyard w/ mature landscaping and shade trees by the patio sitting area. Home has Storage, Utility and Laundry rooms along w/attached 1 car garage and double driveway w/ extra parking. Plenty of cabinets in Kitchen w/pass thru and built-in shelving in Living room. Lots of closets and large bedrooms. Both Master bedroom and Hall Full baths have shower/tub combos. MGSD: South Elem., Mooresville Intermediate, Mooresville Middle, Mooresville High.