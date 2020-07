Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Turn of the century charm with very recent updates to make living easy. All pets and dogs are okay. Granite counters in kitchen and updated baths. Lovely re-finished hardwood floors and beautiful window moldings. Master suite has an in-suite bath for owners privacy and double French doors to back deck. Contemporary barn door from kitchen to great room. Quiet corner lot. Charm, value and efficiency all waiting for you. $300 per pet per year.