Last updated February 20 2020 at 5:27 PM

366 Rocky River Road

366 Rocky River Road · No Longer Available
Location

366 Rocky River Road, Mooresville, NC 28115
Curtis Pond

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
24hr maintenance
Beautiful home in Lake Norman area in Mooresville has 4 BR, 2.5 baths and 2820 s.f. and is located in Curtis Pond sudivision, offering amenities of clubhouse & pool. Open floor plan has wood laminate flooring through the kitchen, great room and dining room, as well as the sunken family room with cozy 2-sided mantle. This home has great entertaining space and a large rear deck. Functional U-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar has lots of counterspace and cabinets, and there is a separate formal dining room. All bedrooms are upstairs and have trey ceilings. The master bedroom is very spacious with a sitting area; master bath has separate shower and corner tub. Located in the Lake Norman area near I-77's Langtree Rd. exit.

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 366 Rocky River Road have any available units?
366 Rocky River Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 366 Rocky River Road have?
Some of 366 Rocky River Road's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 366 Rocky River Road currently offering any rent specials?
366 Rocky River Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 366 Rocky River Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 366 Rocky River Road is pet friendly.
Does 366 Rocky River Road offer parking?
No, 366 Rocky River Road does not offer parking.
Does 366 Rocky River Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 366 Rocky River Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 366 Rocky River Road have a pool?
Yes, 366 Rocky River Road has a pool.
Does 366 Rocky River Road have accessible units?
No, 366 Rocky River Road does not have accessible units.
Does 366 Rocky River Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 366 Rocky River Road does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
