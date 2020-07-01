366 Rocky River Road

Amenities

Beautiful home in Lake Norman area in Mooresville has 4 BR, 2.5 baths and 2820 s.f. and is located in Curtis Pond sudivision, offering amenities of clubhouse & pool. Open floor plan has wood laminate flooring through the kitchen, great room and dining room, as well as the sunken family room with cozy 2-sided mantle. This home has great entertaining space and a large rear deck. Functional U-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar has lots of counterspace and cabinets, and there is a separate formal dining room. All bedrooms are upstairs and have trey ceilings. The master bedroom is very spacious with a sitting area; master bath has separate shower and corner tub. Located in the Lake Norman area near I-77's Langtree Rd. exit.



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.