208 Welton Way

Convenient location to walk to shopping& restaurants. Close to I-77. Freshly painted. Walk into this home and you will feel right at home. Features include living room with gas logs (built-ins); dining area; stainless steel appliances in kitchen; large pavered courtyard (great for entertaining); detached 1.5 garage; HVAC less than 2 months old. Upper features two bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Pets are conditional with a non refunded pet fee and owners approval ( no cats)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.
