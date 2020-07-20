All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 208 Welton Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
208 Welton Way
Last updated January 3 2020 at 3:08 PM

208 Welton Way

208 Welton Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

208 Welton Way, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
pet friendly
Convenient location to walk to shopping& restaurants. Close to I-77. Freshly painted. Walk into this home and you will feel right at home.
Features include living room with gas logs (built-ins); dining area; stainless steel appliances in kitchen; large
pavered courtyard (great for entertaining); detached 1.5 garage; HVAC less than 2 months old. Upper features two
bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Pets are conditional with a non refunded pet fee and owners approval ( no cats)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Welton Way have any available units?
208 Welton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Welton Way have?
Some of 208 Welton Way's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Welton Way currently offering any rent specials?
208 Welton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Welton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 208 Welton Way is pet friendly.
Does 208 Welton Way offer parking?
Yes, 208 Welton Way offers parking.
Does 208 Welton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Welton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Welton Way have a pool?
No, 208 Welton Way does not have a pool.
Does 208 Welton Way have accessible units?
No, 208 Welton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Welton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 208 Welton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsMooresville 2 Bedroom Apartments
Mooresville Apartments with BalconiesMooresville Dog Friendly Apartments
Mooresville Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCGastonia, NCHuntersville, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NC
Hickory, NCFort Mill, SCIndian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCStatesville, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCLake Wylie, SC
Mount Holly, NCWaxhaw, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NCDenver, NCAlbemarle, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College