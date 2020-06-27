163 Limerick Road Unit B

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Lots Of Room In This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Lake Norman Area Townhouse. - Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse in the Lake Norman area. Plenty of space with over 1300 square feet and a large living/dining room area. All black appliances with an island and lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, with a pantry. Living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath, and washer/dryer room on first floor. Private back porch with storage unit. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has walk in closet and double vanities in the bathroom. Community pool. Close to highway 150, I-77, Lake Norman, shopping, dining and more.



The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a nonrefundable $40 application fee for each person over 18. Household income should be 3X the rental amount. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5058979)