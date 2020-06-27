All apartments in Mooresville
163 Limerick Road Unit B
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

163 Limerick Road Unit B

163 Limerick Rd · No Longer Available
Location

163 Limerick Rd, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Lots Of Room In This 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Lake Norman Area Townhouse. - Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom townhouse in the Lake Norman area. Plenty of space with over 1300 square feet and a large living/dining room area. All black appliances with an island and lots of cabinet space in the kitchen, with a pantry. Living room, dining room, kitchen, half bath, and washer/dryer room on first floor. Private back porch with storage unit. All 3 bedrooms are upstairs with 2 full bathrooms. Master bedroom has walk in closet and double vanities in the bathroom. Community pool. Close to highway 150, I-77, Lake Norman, shopping, dining and more.

The application can be found at www.valuerpm.com. There is a nonrefundable $40 application fee for each person over 18. Household income should be 3X the rental amount. Renters insurance is required. Real Property Management Value will run a thorough background check on all applicants. There is no smoking or vaping inside this property. Tenants are responsible for all utilities. Call 704-230-4074 with any questions.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5058979)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Limerick Road Unit B have any available units?
163 Limerick Road Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 163 Limerick Road Unit B have?
Some of 163 Limerick Road Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Limerick Road Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
163 Limerick Road Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Limerick Road Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 163 Limerick Road Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 163 Limerick Road Unit B offer parking?
No, 163 Limerick Road Unit B does not offer parking.
Does 163 Limerick Road Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 163 Limerick Road Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Limerick Road Unit B have a pool?
Yes, 163 Limerick Road Unit B has a pool.
Does 163 Limerick Road Unit B have accessible units?
No, 163 Limerick Road Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Limerick Road Unit B have units with dishwashers?
No, 163 Limerick Road Unit B does not have units with dishwashers.
