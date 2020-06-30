157 King William Drive

Amenities

This is a new 2-story home in a new, quiet development. It has w/w carpeted bedrooms & hardwood laminate on first floor, gas range, gas fireplace, large stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, washer-dryer, & 2-car garage. The lawn is low maintenance. This house has a patio with a sliding glass door entrance at the back. There is a community pool & children's playground. Tenant pays for utilities. HOA fee is $787.50/year & allows family to use community pool. Landlord will split HOA fee. I will consider adding a fence if your lease extends past 1 year.