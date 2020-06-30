All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 157 King William Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
157 King William Drive
Last updated June 5 2020 at 12:43 AM

157 King William Drive

157 King William Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

157 King William Dr, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
This is a new 2-story home in a new, quiet development. It has w/w carpeted bedrooms & hardwood laminate on first floor, gas range, gas fireplace, large stainless steel refrigerator, dishwasher, washer-dryer, & 2-car garage. The lawn is low maintenance. This house has a patio with a sliding glass door entrance at the back. There is a community pool & children's playground. Tenant pays for utilities. HOA fee is $787.50/year & allows family to use community pool. Landlord will split HOA fee. I will consider adding a fence if your lease extends past 1 year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 King William Drive have any available units?
157 King William Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 King William Drive have?
Some of 157 King William Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 King William Drive currently offering any rent specials?
157 King William Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 King William Drive pet-friendly?
No, 157 King William Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 157 King William Drive offer parking?
Yes, 157 King William Drive offers parking.
Does 157 King William Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 King William Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 King William Drive have a pool?
Yes, 157 King William Drive has a pool.
Does 157 King William Drive have accessible units?
No, 157 King William Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 157 King William Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 King William Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College