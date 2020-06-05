All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

148 Flowering Grove Lane

148 Flowering Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

148 Flowering Grove Lane, Mooresville, NC 28115
Cherry Grove

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Located in the popular neighborhood of Cherry Grove, this home is light & bright! The backyard has a little bit of everything with a raised deck, patio, grassy area & mature trees! The spacious kitchen is in the center of the home featuring a large island and plenty of cabinet space. Large living areas give plenty of living space. Large master suite with tray ceilings and big bath with garden tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Newer carpet and fresh paint throughout!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 148 Flowering Grove Lane have any available units?
148 Flowering Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 148 Flowering Grove Lane have?
Some of 148 Flowering Grove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 148 Flowering Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
148 Flowering Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 148 Flowering Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 148 Flowering Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 148 Flowering Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 148 Flowering Grove Lane offers parking.
Does 148 Flowering Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 148 Flowering Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 148 Flowering Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 148 Flowering Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 148 Flowering Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 148 Flowering Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 148 Flowering Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 148 Flowering Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.
