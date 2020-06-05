148 Flowering Grove Lane

Amenities
2 story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Located in the popular neighborhood of Cherry Grove, this home is light & bright! The backyard has a little bit of everything with a raised deck, patio, grassy area & mature trees! The spacious kitchen is in the center of the home featuring a large island and plenty of cabinet space. Large living areas give plenty of living space. Large master suite with tray ceilings and big bath with garden tub, separate shower and dual vanities. Newer carpet and fresh paint throughout!