143 River Birch Circle

Amenities
Well maintained brick RANCH on a quarter acre lot in The Woodlands For Rent! Split bedroom plan has Entry Hall with wood flooring, Great Room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling, Dining Room and Kitchen with granite counters, eating bar and Pantry. The Master Bedroom has tray ceiling, garden tub, dual sink vanity and separate shower. Laundry Room and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath. Kick back and relax on the large Deck with steps down to the spacious Fenced Yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!