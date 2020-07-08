143 River Birch Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Well maintained brick RANCH on a quarter acre lot in The Woodlands For Rent! Split bedroom plan has Entry Hall with wood flooring, Great Room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling, Dining Room and Kitchen with granite counters, eating bar and Pantry. The Master Bedroom has tray ceiling, garden tub, dual sink vanity and separate shower. Laundry Room and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath. Kick back and relax on the large Deck with steps down to the spacious Fenced Yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!