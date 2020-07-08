All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 143 River Birch Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
143 River Birch Circle
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 PM

143 River Birch Circle

143 River Birch Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

143 River Birch Circle, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Well maintained brick RANCH on a quarter acre lot in The Woodlands For Rent! Split bedroom plan has Entry Hall with wood flooring, Great Room with fireplace and vaulted ceiling, Dining Room and Kitchen with granite counters, eating bar and Pantry. The Master Bedroom has tray ceiling, garden tub, dual sink vanity and separate shower. Laundry Room and 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath. Kick back and relax on the large Deck with steps down to the spacious Fenced Yard. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 1 Pet under 40-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 River Birch Circle have any available units?
143 River Birch Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 River Birch Circle have?
Some of 143 River Birch Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 River Birch Circle currently offering any rent specials?
143 River Birch Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 River Birch Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 River Birch Circle is pet friendly.
Does 143 River Birch Circle offer parking?
Yes, 143 River Birch Circle offers parking.
Does 143 River Birch Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 River Birch Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 River Birch Circle have a pool?
No, 143 River Birch Circle does not have a pool.
Does 143 River Birch Circle have accessible units?
No, 143 River Birch Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 143 River Birch Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 143 River Birch Circle has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College