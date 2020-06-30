143 Brawley Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

**ENJOY HALF OFF A FULL MONTH OF RENT WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 3/15/2020**



This vintage 1911 home has been recently renovated! A welcoming front porch greets you as you enter this beautiful two bedroom home. Enjoy a screened in back patio and two extra storage buildings and plenty of covered parking! This beautiful home is right in the heart of down town, walking distance from shopping and restaurants and much much more! This charming and thriving area also offers nearby interstate access and great school system. Call our offices for more details and don't miss out on your chance to snag this great home today!



**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**