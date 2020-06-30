All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated March 11 2020 at 10:35 PM

143 Brawley Avenue

143 East Brawley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

143 East Brawley Avenue, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**ENJOY HALF OFF A FULL MONTH OF RENT WITH A 12 MONTH LEASE EXECUTED PRIOR TO 3/15/2020**

This vintage 1911 home has been recently renovated! A welcoming front porch greets you as you enter this beautiful two bedroom home. Enjoy a screened in back patio and two extra storage buildings and plenty of covered parking! This beautiful home is right in the heart of down town, walking distance from shopping and restaurants and much much more! This charming and thriving area also offers nearby interstate access and great school system. Call our offices for more details and don't miss out on your chance to snag this great home today!

**security deposit will be the equivalent of a minimum of one month's rent, but up to two month's rent equivalent may be required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 143 Brawley Avenue have any available units?
143 Brawley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 143 Brawley Avenue have?
Some of 143 Brawley Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 143 Brawley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
143 Brawley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 143 Brawley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 143 Brawley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 143 Brawley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 143 Brawley Avenue offers parking.
Does 143 Brawley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 143 Brawley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 143 Brawley Avenue have a pool?
No, 143 Brawley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 143 Brawley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 143 Brawley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 143 Brawley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 143 Brawley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

