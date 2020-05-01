141 Talbert Town Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities pool

Meticulously maintained 2-story townhome near downtown Mooresville For Rent. New carpet upstairs and new luxury vinyl plank flooring on main in May 2019! Main level has Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining area, open Kitchen with Pantry, Laundry and Half Bath. Upper level has Master Bedroom with large walk-in closet as well as Bedroom 2 with Full Bath and walk-in closet. Rear Patio with side privacy fence and Storage Closet and new water heater in 2017. You will enjoy using the community pool that is within walking distance as well as living within 5 minutes of Exits 35 and 36 at I-77 and Mooresville shopping and restaurants! The townhouse sits away from the road. WATER, SEWER & GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED and Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed.