All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 141 Talbert Town Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
141 Talbert Town Loop
Last updated June 17 2020 at 11:10 AM

141 Talbert Town Loop

141 Talbert Town Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

141 Talbert Town Loop, Mooresville, NC 28117
Reed Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Meticulously maintained 2-story townhome near downtown Mooresville For Rent. New carpet upstairs and new luxury vinyl plank flooring on main in May 2019! Main level has Great Room with gas log fireplace, Dining area, open Kitchen with Pantry, Laundry and Half Bath. Upper level has Master Bedroom with large walk-in closet as well as Bedroom 2 with Full Bath and walk-in closet. Rear Patio with side privacy fence and Storage Closet and new water heater in 2017. You will enjoy using the community pool that is within walking distance as well as living within 5 minutes of Exits 35 and 36 at I-77 and Mooresville shopping and restaurants! The townhouse sits away from the road. WATER, SEWER & GARBAGE ARE INCLUDED and Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. No Smoking and No Pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Talbert Town Loop have any available units?
141 Talbert Town Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 141 Talbert Town Loop have?
Some of 141 Talbert Town Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Talbert Town Loop currently offering any rent specials?
141 Talbert Town Loop isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Talbert Town Loop pet-friendly?
No, 141 Talbert Town Loop is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 141 Talbert Town Loop offer parking?
No, 141 Talbert Town Loop does not offer parking.
Does 141 Talbert Town Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Talbert Town Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Talbert Town Loop have a pool?
Yes, 141 Talbert Town Loop has a pool.
Does 141 Talbert Town Loop have accessible units?
No, 141 Talbert Town Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Talbert Town Loop have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Talbert Town Loop has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College