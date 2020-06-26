All apartments in Mooresville
Location

137 Kensington Street, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pool
clubhouse
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials!***

Adorable Victorian style 2 story 3 br, 2.5 ba home for lease! Imagine sipping tea on your Cozy rocking chair front porch. Open plan with family room/den, separate dining area and lovely kitchen for the cook in the home and includes granite countertops, stained cabinets and appliances. Upper level has 3 Bedrooms including master with private bath and laundry room. Home is located in popular Lake Community of Water Oak. Home includes all the amenities this community has to offer and home is minutes from the clubhouse, pool with water feature, wonderful playgound and so much more. Close proximity to shopping, Interstate, Restaurants and less than 30 minutes from Lake Norman and the State Park.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:

Schedule a Self Showing
Smoking: No

Year Built: 2003
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 137 Kensington Street have any available units?
137 Kensington Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 137 Kensington Street have?
Some of 137 Kensington Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 137 Kensington Street currently offering any rent specials?
137 Kensington Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 137 Kensington Street pet-friendly?
No, 137 Kensington Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 137 Kensington Street offer parking?
No, 137 Kensington Street does not offer parking.
Does 137 Kensington Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 137 Kensington Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 137 Kensington Street have a pool?
Yes, 137 Kensington Street has a pool.
Does 137 Kensington Street have accessible units?
No, 137 Kensington Street does not have accessible units.
Does 137 Kensington Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 137 Kensington Street does not have units with dishwashers.
