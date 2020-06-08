133 Golden Valley Drive

Amenities

Great location in desirable Linwood Farms! Pet Friendly, well maintained, one owner ranch home with large upper level bonus room. Open concept with plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings and wood floors through the main living areas. Updated kitchen with solid surface counters, back splash, stainless appliances & breakfast area. Great room with fireplace and sliding door to patio, overlooking large backyard. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, wood floor and walk-in closet. New Lennox HVAC with smart thermostat, recent fresh paint throughout. Relax at the community pool & playground. Convenient to downtown Mooresville, restaurants, shopping and top-rated Mooresville Graded Schools! $300 per pet annual fee. Apply for free today plus a $30 credit check at https://bestrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home.