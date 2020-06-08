All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 133 Golden Valley Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
133 Golden Valley Drive
Last updated September 13 2019 at 7:55 PM

133 Golden Valley Drive

133 Golden Valley Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

133 Golden Valley Drive, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great location in desirable Linwood Farms! Pet Friendly, well maintained, one owner ranch home with large upper level bonus room. Open concept with plenty of natural light, vaulted ceilings and wood floors through the main living areas. Updated kitchen with solid surface counters, back splash, stainless appliances & breakfast area. Great room with fireplace and sliding door to patio, overlooking large backyard. Spacious master bedroom with vaulted ceiling, wood floor and walk-in closet. New Lennox HVAC with smart thermostat, recent fresh paint throughout. Relax at the community pool & playground. Convenient to downtown Mooresville, restaurants, shopping and top-rated Mooresville Graded Schools! $300 per pet annual fee. Apply for free today plus a $30 credit check at https://bestrentals.managebuilding.com/Resident/public/home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 133 Golden Valley Drive have any available units?
133 Golden Valley Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 133 Golden Valley Drive have?
Some of 133 Golden Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 133 Golden Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
133 Golden Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 133 Golden Valley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 133 Golden Valley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 133 Golden Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 133 Golden Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 133 Golden Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 133 Golden Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 133 Golden Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 133 Golden Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 133 Golden Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 133 Golden Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 133 Golden Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 133 Golden Valley Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Langtree Apartments at Lake Norman
150 Landings Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College