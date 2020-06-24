128 Carolina Ash Lane

Amenities
Stunning NEW Two-story entry showcasing rod iron staircase and formal dining room. Open kitchen to family room with stone gas FP. 1st floor guest room suite. Big bonus can double as a 5th bed. Gorgeous master bath w/tile shower and semi-frameless shower enclosure. Upgrades Galore! Gourmet kitchen-stainless double ovens, gas cooktop, castled cabinetry w/base pull outs and granite. Hardwood floors in downstairs living areas and ceramic tile and granite counters in all bathrooms. Tankless water heater, Smart home tech, deluxe two-piece crown, wainscoting, cased windows, 5" baseboards and tray ceiling. Additional upgrades include Refrigerator, washer & dryer Blinds, and some surround sound.