All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 128 Carolina Ash Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
128 Carolina Ash Lane
Last updated May 25 2019 at 9:55 AM

128 Carolina Ash Lane

128 Carolina Ash Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

128 Carolina Ash Ln, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning NEW Two-story entry showcasing rod iron staircase and formal dining room. Open kitchen to family room with stone gas FP. 1st floor guest room suite. Big bonus can double as a 5th bed. Gorgeous master bath w/tile shower and semi-frameless shower enclosure. Upgrades Galore! Gourmet kitchen-stainless double ovens, gas cooktop, castled cabinetry w/base pull outs and granite. Hardwood floors in downstairs living areas and ceramic tile and granite counters in all bathrooms. Tankless water heater, Smart home tech, deluxe two-piece crown, wainscoting, cased windows, 5" baseboards and tray ceiling. Additional upgrades include Refrigerator, washer & dryer Blinds, and some surround sound.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 128 Carolina Ash Lane have any available units?
128 Carolina Ash Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 128 Carolina Ash Lane have?
Some of 128 Carolina Ash Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 128 Carolina Ash Lane currently offering any rent specials?
128 Carolina Ash Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 128 Carolina Ash Lane pet-friendly?
No, 128 Carolina Ash Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 128 Carolina Ash Lane offer parking?
Yes, 128 Carolina Ash Lane offers parking.
Does 128 Carolina Ash Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 128 Carolina Ash Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 128 Carolina Ash Lane have a pool?
No, 128 Carolina Ash Lane does not have a pool.
Does 128 Carolina Ash Lane have accessible units?
No, 128 Carolina Ash Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 128 Carolina Ash Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 128 Carolina Ash Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Legacy Village
121 Village Green Lane
Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College