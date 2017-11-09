127 Morning Mist Ln F

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Beautiful 3/2.5 End unit Townhome in Waterlynn - Property Id: 134639



Its all here, in the Waterlynn town home. This desirable end unit has a very popular and open floor plan with spacious great room that overlooks the breakfast bar and kitchen. Lovely eating area located off the kitchen is very convenient and cozy.



A half bath on main is also very convenient.

Spacious 1734 sq ft, 1 car garage included, beautiful interior, End unit, 3 beds room up stairs, 2 bathrooms up. Stainless appliances, granite tops. Great windows and light. Close to popular corporate headquarters, and I-77 yet removed enough to fell comfortable. No Pets. Upscale Community, Waterlynn features community pool, clubhouse, sidewalks and play area.



Security system. Looks new throughout, washer and dryer in unit., willing to make some paint changes for good renter. Willing to prorate July

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/134639

Property Id 134639



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4992732)