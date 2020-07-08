127 Kilborne Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Mooresville - Property Id: 273494



Amazing home settled on the corner lot in Wyndham Shores neighborhood. Beautiful 2 story open living room allows for lot of day light. Updated luxury vynil floors through living and dining room. Open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and spacious breakfast area. Large master bedroom is located on the main floor. Master tub and separate shower, dual sinks. Master closet has custom shelving. Upstairs offers a great loft with full bath, 2 bedrooms with great closet space and full bath. Enjoy your breakfast on the back deck overlooking grassy backyard with natural trees lining the property. Side entry 2 car garage. This home is within walking distance to elementary school. Close to shopping !! Great location!! Available around June 1st.

