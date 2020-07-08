All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM

127 Kilborne Road

127 Kilborne Road · No Longer Available
Location

127 Kilborne Road, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 06/01/20 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Mooresville - Property Id: 273494

Amazing home settled on the corner lot in Wyndham Shores neighborhood. Beautiful 2 story open living room allows for lot of day light. Updated luxury vynil floors through living and dining room. Open kitchen with plenty of cabinets and spacious breakfast area. Large master bedroom is located on the main floor. Master tub and separate shower, dual sinks. Master closet has custom shelving. Upstairs offers a great loft with full bath, 2 bedrooms with great closet space and full bath. Enjoy your breakfast on the back deck overlooking grassy backyard with natural trees lining the property. Side entry 2 car garage. This home is within walking distance to elementary school. Close to shopping !! Great location!! Available around June 1st.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/273494
Property Id 273494

(RLNE5757021)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 Kilborne Road have any available units?
127 Kilborne Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 Kilborne Road have?
Some of 127 Kilborne Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 Kilborne Road currently offering any rent specials?
127 Kilborne Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 Kilborne Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 127 Kilborne Road is pet friendly.
Does 127 Kilborne Road offer parking?
Yes, 127 Kilborne Road offers parking.
Does 127 Kilborne Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 127 Kilborne Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 Kilborne Road have a pool?
No, 127 Kilborne Road does not have a pool.
Does 127 Kilborne Road have accessible units?
No, 127 Kilborne Road does not have accessible units.
Does 127 Kilborne Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 Kilborne Road has units with dishwashers.

