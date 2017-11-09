Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters oven range w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

124 Canopy Ct.; 3Br./2Ba. RANCH on large lot - Desirable 3Br/2Bs RANCH in Mooresville Graded School District with NO HOA! Updated flooring, kitchen with granite and tiled back splash. Fenced yard on almost 1/2 acre and a storage shed! This property will not last long!



Schools: South, Mooresville, Mooresville



Directions: I77N to exit 35, Brawley School Rd., R on Brawley School Rd, L on Bradford Glen Dr (1st street past Mooresville Golf Course), R on Canopy Ct, Home is on the R



(RLNE4695801)