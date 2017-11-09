117 Trotter Ridge Drive

Amenities

2-story home in the popular Morrison Plantation neighborhood For Rent! Floor plan offers main level Office with French Doors, Formal Dining, large Great Room with gas log fireplace, open Kitchen with Eating Bar, Breakfast area, Half Bath and Laundry Room. Upper level Master Suite that has a garden tub and separate shower, Bonus Room that could be 4th Bedroom and 2 additional Bedrooms and 2nd Full Bath. No carpet as there is vinyl and laminate wood flooring throughout! Oversized Patio overlooks the backyard. Morrison Plantation offers community pool and a short drive to shopping, restaurants and I-77 at Exit 35! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 2 Pets each under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.