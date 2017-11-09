All apartments in Mooresville
Last updated January 4 2020

117 Trotter Ridge Drive

117 Trotter Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

117 Trotter Ridge Drive, Mooresville, NC 28117
Morrison Plantation

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2-story home in the popular Morrison Plantation neighborhood For Rent! Floor plan offers main level Office with French Doors, Formal Dining, large Great Room with gas log fireplace, open Kitchen with Eating Bar, Breakfast area, Half Bath and Laundry Room. Upper level Master Suite that has a garden tub and separate shower, Bonus Room that could be 4th Bedroom and 2 additional Bedrooms and 2nd Full Bath. No carpet as there is vinyl and laminate wood flooring throughout! Oversized Patio overlooks the backyard. Morrison Plantation offers community pool and a short drive to shopping, restaurants and I-77 at Exit 35! Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking and 2 Pets each under 25-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 Trotter Ridge Drive have any available units?
117 Trotter Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 Trotter Ridge Drive have?
Some of 117 Trotter Ridge Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 Trotter Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
117 Trotter Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 Trotter Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 117 Trotter Ridge Drive is pet friendly.
Does 117 Trotter Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 117 Trotter Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 117 Trotter Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 117 Trotter Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 Trotter Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 117 Trotter Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 117 Trotter Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 117 Trotter Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 117 Trotter Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 Trotter Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

