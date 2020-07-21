115 Colville Road

Amenities

Sprawling 2-story home on a corner lot in the Waterlynn community in Mooresville For Rent! NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT! Main level has Living Room at entry that could be used as Dining Room, Great Room with gas log fireplace, Half Bath, Dining area and large open Kitchen with island and Pantry. Upper level has open Loft, 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath, Laundry Room and a huge Master Suite with garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. Property has a spacious fully Fenced Yard with Patio, Front Covered Porch and the tenant will enjoy the community amenities including a pool and playground. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 1 Dog under 15-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!