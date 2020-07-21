All apartments in Mooresville
115 Colville Road
Last updated February 29 2020 at 12:20 AM

115 Colville Road

115 Colville Road · No Longer Available
Location

115 Colville Road, Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
Sprawling 2-story home on a corner lot in the Waterlynn community in Mooresville For Rent! NEW CARPET AND FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT! Main level has Living Room at entry that could be used as Dining Room, Great Room with gas log fireplace, Half Bath, Dining area and large open Kitchen with island and Pantry. Upper level has open Loft, 2 Bedrooms that share a Full Bath, Laundry Room and a huge Master Suite with garden tub, separate shower and dual sink vanity. Property has a spacious fully Fenced Yard with Patio, Front Covered Porch and the tenant will enjoy the community amenities including a pool and playground. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and lawn maintenance. No Smoking, No Cats allowed and 1 Dog under 15-lbs is conditional with a non-refundable pet fee. AVAILABLE NOW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

