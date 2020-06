Amenities

Large 3 bedroom home with bonus room over garage that could be 4th bedroom. - Ranch home near downtown Mooresville with fenced backyard and patio. Large bonus room over garage can be 4th bedroom. Gas fireplace in living room, master bath has garden tub and separate shower. Pets allowed with a $300 non-ref pet fee.



(RLNE2689262)