111 Lynch Cir

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

Come enjoy the Park like feel at this End Unit.

High end unit with laminate floors on the first floor and brand new carpet on the second floor. stainless steel appliances and granite kitchen counter tops. This is a large 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath house in the heart of Mooresville. Front porch and Patio to enjoy all year round!



The property is in walking distance to major retails, banks, restaurants.



2 reserved parking spaces. $1300.00/month. Call 815-508-3605.