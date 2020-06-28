All apartments in Mooresville
Mooresville, NC
111 Lynch Cir
Last updated November 16 2019 at 8:38 AM

111 Lynch Cir

111 Lynch Cir · No Longer Available
Location

111 Lynch Cir, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Come enjoy the Park like feel at this End Unit.
High end unit with laminate floors on the first floor and brand new carpet on the second floor. stainless steel appliances and granite kitchen counter tops. This is a large 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath house in the heart of Mooresville. Front porch and Patio to enjoy all year round!

The property is in walking distance to major retails, banks, restaurants.

Brand new Carpet
Stainless steel appliances
Granite kitchen counter tops
In house washer/dryer
Neighborhood pool
Central AC/Heating systems
2 reserved parking spaces. $1300.00/month. Call 815-508-3605.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Lynch Cir have any available units?
111 Lynch Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Lynch Cir have?
Some of 111 Lynch Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Lynch Cir currently offering any rent specials?
111 Lynch Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Lynch Cir pet-friendly?
No, 111 Lynch Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 111 Lynch Cir offer parking?
Yes, 111 Lynch Cir offers parking.
Does 111 Lynch Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 111 Lynch Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Lynch Cir have a pool?
Yes, 111 Lynch Cir has a pool.
Does 111 Lynch Cir have accessible units?
No, 111 Lynch Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Lynch Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 Lynch Cir has units with dishwashers.
