111 Lynch Cir

Amenities
Come enjoy the Park like feel at this End Unit.
High end unit with laminate floors on the first floor and brand new carpet on the second floor. stainless steel appliances and granite kitchen counter tops. This is a large 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath house in the heart of Mooresville. Front porch and Patio to enjoy all year round!
The property is in walking distance to major retails, banks, restaurants.
Brand new Carpet
Stainless steel appliances
Granite kitchen counter tops
In house washer/dryer
Neighborhood pool
Central AC/Heating systems
2 reserved parking spaces. $1300.00/month. Call 815-508-3605.