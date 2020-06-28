111 Kensington Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, community pool, garage rental in Mooresville! What a wonderful home with tons of charm! Really nice community pool and playground. Really close to town and I77 for the comute to Charlotte. Great open floorplan, hardwoods, fireplace, plenty of cabinet and counter space.Master walk in closet is set up really well. Detached garage with a private parking pad.This is a must see!Great schools and close to the lake! This is a great home, it is a winner for your rental client