111 High Bluff Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Beautiful newer home close to everything old & new Mooresville has to offer! Available for immediate move in! Granite counters, kitchen island, open floorplan and built ins @ Great Room. Fenced yard, back deck, front covered veranda, pantry and upstairs loft area ideal for home office, play room, reading room or private nook. Warm rich colors with some painting/punch list items being done right now. City trash pick up included in rent. Pets conditional with $450 pet fee. 1 car garage, bamboo flooring and 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Online application.