All apartments in Mooresville
Find more places like 111 High Bluff Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
111 High Bluff Circle
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:54 AM

111 High Bluff Circle

111 High Bluff Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Mooresville
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

111 High Bluff Circle, Mooresville, NC 28115

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful newer home close to everything old & new Mooresville has to offer! Available for immediate move in! Granite counters, kitchen island, open floorplan and built ins @ Great Room. Fenced yard, back deck, front covered veranda, pantry and upstairs loft area ideal for home office, play room, reading room or private nook. Warm rich colors with some painting/punch list items being done right now. City trash pick up included in rent. Pets conditional with $450 pet fee. 1 car garage, bamboo flooring and 3 bedrooms with 2.5 baths. Online application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 450
fee: 450
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 High Bluff Circle have any available units?
111 High Bluff Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 High Bluff Circle have?
Some of 111 High Bluff Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 High Bluff Circle currently offering any rent specials?
111 High Bluff Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 High Bluff Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 High Bluff Circle is pet friendly.
Does 111 High Bluff Circle offer parking?
Yes, 111 High Bluff Circle offers parking.
Does 111 High Bluff Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 High Bluff Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 High Bluff Circle have a pool?
No, 111 High Bluff Circle does not have a pool.
Does 111 High Bluff Circle have accessible units?
No, 111 High Bluff Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 111 High Bluff Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 111 High Bluff Circle has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ardmore at Alcove
139 Alexander Bank Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Piedmont Pointe
195 Piedmont Pointe Dr
Mooresville, NC 28115
Country Club Apartments
900 W Wilson Ave
Mooresville, NC 28117
Century Plantation Pointe
106 Plantation Pointe Loop
Mooresville, NC 28117
The Osprey at Lake Norman
134 Village Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117
Waterlynn Ridge
123 Waterlynn Ridge Rd
Mooresville, NC 28117
Continuum 115
102 Pullman Lane
Mooresville, NC 28115
Hawthorne at Mooresville
175 Carriage Club Dr
Mooresville, NC 28117

Similar Pages

Mooresville 1 BedroomsMooresville 2 Bedrooms
Mooresville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMooresville Apartments with Pool
Mooresville Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Charlotte, NCWinston-Salem, NCConcord, NCRock Hill, SCHuntersville, NCGastonia, NCCornelius, NCMatthews, NCHickory, NCFort Mill, SCStatesville, NC
Indian Trail, NCSalisbury, NCMint Hill, NCDavidson, NCClemmons, NCLake Wylie, SCMount Holly, NCTega Cay, SCPineville, NCClover, SCRural Hall, NC
Denver, NCThomasville, NCWaxhaw, NCBelmont, NCNewton, NCKannapolis, NCWeddington, NCRanlo, NCLewisville, NCLake Norman of Catawba, NC

Apartments Near Colleges

York Technical CollegeCatawba College
Catawba Valley Community CollegeCentral Piedmont Community College
Davidson College