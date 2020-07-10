Rent Calculator
Home
/
Mooresville, NC
/
111 Clodfelter Road
Last updated May 8 2020 at 1:22 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
111 Clodfelter Road
111 Clodfelter Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
111 Clodfelter Road, Mooresville, NC 28115
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cute 3 bedroom, 2 bath with convenient location to downtown, shopping and interstate. Application can be found at www.TeamNewport.com and is $35 per married couple or per adult over 18.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 111 Clodfelter Road have any available units?
111 Clodfelter Road doesn't have any available units at this time.
Mooresville, NC
.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Mooresville Rent Report
.
Is 111 Clodfelter Road currently offering any rent specials?
111 Clodfelter Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Clodfelter Road pet-friendly?
No, 111 Clodfelter Road is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Mooresville
.
Does 111 Clodfelter Road offer parking?
Yes, 111 Clodfelter Road offers parking.
Does 111 Clodfelter Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Clodfelter Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Clodfelter Road have a pool?
No, 111 Clodfelter Road does not have a pool.
Does 111 Clodfelter Road have accessible units?
No, 111 Clodfelter Road does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Clodfelter Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Clodfelter Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 111 Clodfelter Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 111 Clodfelter Road does not have units with air conditioning.
