Last updated September 17 2019

108 W Maranta Rd

108 West Maranta Road · No Longer Available
Location

108 West Maranta Road, Mooresville, NC 28117

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
media room
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2212e1d03b ---- 108 W. Maranta Road, Mooresville, NC 28117 WHO WOULDN'T WANT TO LIVE IN A LAKEFRONT DREAM HOUSE AT LEAST ONCE IN THEIR LIFE? Well, now is your chance! Without the commitment of a long-term mortgage, this stunning three-level 5BR/3.5BA home with over 3,900 sq.ft. of living space is available for immediate move-in at a reasonable rental rate of only $3,000/month. Nestled in the Winslow Bay neighborhood on a waterfront lot, this home is located in Mooresville just off I-77 at exit 36, so it's close to abundant shopping, fabulous local restaurants and top-rated schools. The home itself also comes with its own private covered boat slip/Trex brand dock and offers unbelievable views of Lake Norman! Because no detail was overlooked, this rental home offers many upgrades and unique features, including: &bull; A double paved driveway leading to the attached two-car garage &bull; An open kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets providing plenty of storage, built-in flat-top stove in kitchen bar, built-in Whirlpool oven/microwave combination, Samsung &ldquo;quiet&rdquo; dishwasher, Whirlpool Gold &ldquo;French-door&rdquo; refrigerator and ceramic tile flooring. &bull; An eat-in breakfast nook with lots of windows providing direct views of the lake &bull; A formal dining room and designer crown molding &bull; A great room with cathedral ceilings, built-in cabinets/shelves on both sides of switch-operated gas fireplace, and French doors leading to the over-sized back deck. &bull; A downstairs master suite with Berber carpeting, trey ceilings, its own access to back deck and an unbelievable master bath that includes a 6-jet Jacuzzi brand tub, glass walk-in shower with dual shower heads, two separate sink areas, private toilet, and a huge walk-in closet with organized shelving &bull; For ultimate comfort, all levels have their own thermostats, including a digital Nest brand &ldquo;self-learning&rdquo; thermostat on the main level &bull; A second floor with three bedrooms and a bonus room that could be extra bedroom, office or den. All rooms are carpeted with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Two of the bedrooms have an adjoining &ldquo;Jack-n-Jill&rdquo; full bath. &bull; A third level with a &ldquo;sitting&rdquo; room, full bath and a small, rod-iron terrace where you can stand and appreciate an entire view of lake. &bull; Also on the top level is a large, custom home theater room that's pre-wired, has built-in cabinets/shelving and side wall speakers, a mini-frig and even a small sink area. &bull; Large outside storage containing a dock box located on back side of house As if all that wasn't enough, the house sits right next door to the neighborhood clubhouse and Olympic-sized swimming pool (with on-duty lifeguards). Located just across the street, there is a basketball court, tennis courts, and multiple playgrounds. This means that complete recreation is only steps away and available at all times. The neighborhood also offers regularly planned social events throughout the year. THIS IS TRULY LUXURY LIVING AT ITS FINEST! New View would love to have one of its qualified property managers give you a personal showing at your convenience! To schedule a showing and/or to submit a rental application, please visit our website at newviewrealtygroup.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 108 W Maranta Rd have any available units?
108 W Maranta Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mooresville, NC.
How much is rent in Mooresville, NC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mooresville Rent Report.
What amenities does 108 W Maranta Rd have?
Some of 108 W Maranta Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 108 W Maranta Rd currently offering any rent specials?
108 W Maranta Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 108 W Maranta Rd pet-friendly?
No, 108 W Maranta Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mooresville.
Does 108 W Maranta Rd offer parking?
Yes, 108 W Maranta Rd offers parking.
Does 108 W Maranta Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 108 W Maranta Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 108 W Maranta Rd have a pool?
Yes, 108 W Maranta Rd has a pool.
Does 108 W Maranta Rd have accessible units?
No, 108 W Maranta Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 108 W Maranta Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 108 W Maranta Rd has units with dishwashers.
