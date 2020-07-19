108 W Maranta Rd

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage media room tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2212e1d03b ---- 108 W. Maranta Road, Mooresville, NC 28117 WHO WOULDN'T WANT TO LIVE IN A LAKEFRONT DREAM HOUSE AT LEAST ONCE IN THEIR LIFE? Well, now is your chance! Without the commitment of a long-term mortgage, this stunning three-level 5BR/3.5BA home with over 3,900 sq.ft. of living space is available for immediate move-in at a reasonable rental rate of only $3,000/month. Nestled in the Winslow Bay neighborhood on a waterfront lot, this home is located in Mooresville just off I-77 at exit 36, so it's close to abundant shopping, fabulous local restaurants and top-rated schools. The home itself also comes with its own private covered boat slip/Trex brand dock and offers unbelievable views of Lake Norman! Because no detail was overlooked, this rental home offers many upgrades and unique features, including: • A double paved driveway leading to the attached two-car garage • An open kitchen with granite counter tops, custom cabinets providing plenty of storage, built-in flat-top stove in kitchen bar, built-in Whirlpool oven/microwave combination, Samsung “quiet” dishwasher, Whirlpool Gold “French-door” refrigerator and ceramic tile flooring. • An eat-in breakfast nook with lots of windows providing direct views of the lake • A formal dining room and designer crown molding • A great room with cathedral ceilings, built-in cabinets/shelves on both sides of switch-operated gas fireplace, and French doors leading to the over-sized back deck. • A downstairs master suite with Berber carpeting, trey ceilings, its own access to back deck and an unbelievable master bath that includes a 6-jet Jacuzzi brand tub, glass walk-in shower with dual shower heads, two separate sink areas, private toilet, and a huge walk-in closet with organized shelving • For ultimate comfort, all levels have their own thermostats, including a digital Nest brand “self-learning” thermostat on the main level • A second floor with three bedrooms and a bonus room that could be extra bedroom, office or den. All rooms are carpeted with ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Two of the bedrooms have an adjoining “Jack-n-Jill” full bath. • A third level with a “sitting” room, full bath and a small, rod-iron terrace where you can stand and appreciate an entire view of lake. • Also on the top level is a large, custom home theater room that's pre-wired, has built-in cabinets/shelving and side wall speakers, a mini-frig and even a small sink area. • Large outside storage containing a dock box located on back side of house As if all that wasn't enough, the house sits right next door to the neighborhood clubhouse and Olympic-sized swimming pool (with on-duty lifeguards). Located just across the street, there is a basketball court, tennis courts, and multiple playgrounds. This means that complete recreation is only steps away and available at all times. The neighborhood also offers regularly planned social events throughout the year. THIS IS TRULY LUXURY LIVING AT ITS FINEST! New View would love to have one of its qualified property managers give you a personal showing at your convenience! To schedule a showing and/or to submit a rental application, please visit our website at newviewrealtygroup.com.